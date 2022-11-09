When is England’s World Cup squad announced and who will be in Gareth Southgate’s team?

The World Cup is just over a week away now and we’ll soon be finding out which players Gareth Southgate will be including in his England squad for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

The Three Lions boss will have some big decisions to make as he looks to put together another team that can perform as well as they did at Euro 2020, where they lost on penalties in the final against Italy last year, and at the last World Cup in 2018, when they made it to the semi-finals.

Although the England men’s team haven’t won a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup, they can perhaps be inspired by the Lionesses’ success in Euro 2022 this summer.

So when will we find out who’s on the plane? And which players can be classed as certainties to go to Qatar? Which outsiders might just make it in? Read on for all you need to know…

When is the England World Cup squad announced?

An official announcement is expected tomorrow, Thursday the 10th of November, at around 2pm.

The official deadline is November 14th, but we’re already seeing a few countries have already officially named their squads for the World Cup, such as Brazil, Croatia and Switzerland.

Which players are nailed-on to make Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad?

You can be sure we’ll see established stars like Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham making it to this winter’s World Cup.

You can probably also class the likes of Raheem Sterling, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Aaron Ramsdale, Kalvin Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier as very likely to make it to Qatar.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell would probably have gone as well, but miss out through injury.

Who are the outsiders for an England World Cup place?

It will be interesting to keep an eye out on the following players, who have been in superb form at club level, but who face varying degrees of uncertainty about making it to the World Cup.

They are: James Maddison, Marcus Rashford, Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham, Callum Wilson, Ivan Toney and Jarrod Bowen.

It’s a sign of the quality England have these days that they can afford to say no to talents like this!

Who will England face at the World Cup?

England are in Group B, with their first fixture now just 12 days away as they prepare to take on Iran on Monday 21st November at 4pm.

Here are their Group B fixtures in full, with games against the USA and Wales to look forward to as well:

England v Iran – 4pm local/1pm UK – Mon 21/11

England v USA – 10pm local/7pm UK – Fri 25/11

Wales v England – 10pm local/7pm UK – Tue 29/11

If England win their group

Round of 16 – 10pm local/7pm UK – Sun 4/12 (potentially Ecuador or Senegal)

Quarter final – 10pm local/7pm UK – Sat 10/12 (potentially France or Argentina)

Semi final – 10pm local/7pm UK – Wed 14/12 (potentially Belgium, Germany, Portugal or Spain)

If England finish 2nd

Round of 16 – 6pm local/3pm UK – Sat 3/12 (potentially Netherlands)

Quarter final – 10pm local/7pm UK – Fri 9/12 (potentially Argentina or Denmark)

Semi final – 10pm local/7pm UK – Tue 13/12 (potentially Spain or Croatia)

When is the 2022 World Cup final and third place playoff?

It’s still pretty surreal to think about, but we could all be watching England taking part in a World Cup final just a few days before Christmas due to the unusual timing of this year’s competition!

Third place playoff – 6pm local/3pm UK – Sat 17/12

Final – 6pm local/3pm UK – Sun 18/12