Agent claims Southgate went for some “safety” options in his England selection

Gareth Southgate recently revealed his England World Cup squad ahead of the tournament starting in the next few weeks.

Southgate opted to pick some of the players he has trusted over the years, despite their potential poor form or lack of game time. Harry Maguire in particular is a player who has struggled to play regularly for Manchester United this season, but he’s rarely put a foot wrong for the England manager.

A couple of players who were overlooked from abroad would be Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori, and agent Rob Segal has given his view on why he believes Southgate has chosen to leave the Serie A duo at home.

“My initial thoughts and I must stress it’s just initial, is that we still live in a world where out of sight is out of mind and that probably went against Tammy Abraham. Southgate has gone with a few safety shots,” said Segal, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside.

It could be seen as more of a risk to call up the likes of Abraham and Tomori who haven’t played so much for England over the years.

Tomori, for example, may be performing at a higher level than Maguire, but the latter played a pivotal role in helping England get to last year’s European Championship final.