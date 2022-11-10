Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has stated that England captain Harry Kane is very tired having played yet again during Spurs’ Carabao Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Kane has started every game this campaign for the Italian manager and although the England star is having a great season, it is clear that he is playing too much.

With Spurs 2-0 down during their Carabao Cup clash last night, the striker was withdrawn after 59 minutes, in a seemingly pre-planned move.

After the match, Conte stated that Kane is very tired and even stopped during a training session earlier in the week due to fatigue.

Tottenham still have one more game to play before the World Cup starts and if Kane’s body is tired, the chances of picking up an injury increase.

Even if the Spurs superstar avoids that outcome, what condition will he be arriving in Qatar in? as England open their campaign against Iran on November 21.

What did Antonio Conte say about the England international ahead of the World Cup

Speaking about Kane after Tottenham’s Carabao Cup match last night, Conte stated via the Independent: “With Harry, until this morning we waited to see if he could start or not.

“But in this situation he was the only striker for us. For this reason I can only say thanks for the availability they show me.

“It was a problem of tiredness. Really, really tired and yesterday we had a soft training session and at one point he stopped himself to recover energy.

“But he’s okay, it’s only fatigue but it’s normal because Harry played every game. When you have a player like him it’s difficult to decide you don’t play with him.

“Other players maybe they could tell me, ‘I’m tired and don’t want to play and help the team’. I have a group of players who are men and good players because of this.