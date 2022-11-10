Arsenal star looks set to benefit from Chelsea injury with World Cup place

Arsenal defender Ben White could reportedly be set to benefit from Reece James’ injury and get a place in England’s World Cup squad today.

White has shone for the Gunners in an unfamiliar role at right-back this season, and it now looks like that will give him a boost as he could replace James in Gareth Southgate’s squad today, according to the Telegraph.

It will be interesting to see if this does end up being accurate, but there’s surely few who would argue against White deserving his chance with the national team in Qatar this winter.

The report adds that James Maddison looks likely to miss out on an England place, while the likes of Tammy Abraham and Ivan Toney are described as having anxious waits to find out if they’ll go to Qatar.

Arsenal fans can be proud if White does make the England squad, where fellow Gunners stars Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale will also be involved.

With James out injured, one imagines it’ll be Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold who gets that starting spot at the World Cup, though Kieran Trippier could also be seen as a good option.

