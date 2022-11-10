Mikel Arteta drops hint about Arsenal’s January transfer plans

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made it clear that he’d be open to doing business in the January transfer window as he hinted at not being too happy with the lack of depth in his squad.

The Gunners made several changes to their line up for yesterday’s Carabao Cup clash against Brighton, and Arteta acknowledged afterwards that the opportunity to sign players in January would need to be looked at.

Arsenal have been linked with Mykhaylo Mudryk in recent times, with Fabrizio Romano discussing the north London giants’ interest in the Shakhtar Donetsk attacker in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Arsenal fans will surely view more signings as a matter of urgency, with a lack of goals from the front three a particular concern given how well Erling Haaland has been playing for Manchester City, who are just two points behind Arteta’s side.

When asked about January and whether or not Arsenal will be busy, Arteta said, as quoted by talkSPORT: “That’s the squad that we have and we have to utilise in the best possible way and today we came short, especially because we didn’t do what we have to do in both boxes to win a football match.

“We paid that price. It’s the same squad as when we win.

“I said from day one that we have a short squad because at the end we left some players. It’s what we have.

“If everyone’s available and no one is injured we are OK, but the moment there is, we know what it is.

“It’s nothing new. I think I said it the first day after the transfer window.”

He added: “We’ll have to discuss the opportunities that we have, the capacity that we have for any changes and be on the market for opportunities.

“Because we don’t know what’s going to happen the last game before the World Cup.

“So it’s a lot of options that are open.”