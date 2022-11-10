Barcelona forward Ansu Fati is reportedly on the market, with his agent Jorge Mendes offering the youngster to a number of top clubs in the Premier League and around Europe.

The 20-year-old is one of the top young talents in Europe, but has had problems with fitness and form that have held him back at Barcelona.

According to Todo Fichajes, it now looks like Fati’s agent Jorge Mendes is contacting Premier League clubs to offer his client to them, while Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also mentioned as possible destinations for him.

A few years ago it would surely have been unthinkable that Barca would sell Fati, but the club could perhaps now benefit from making some money from player sales, and it makes sense that Fati is no longer seen as a key part of the squad.

It will be interesting to see where the Spain international ends up and if he can revive his career at another major club.

The Premier League clubs are not specifically named, but one imagines Mendes will surely have approached the big six about a deal for Fati, given that the other teams named are elite sides like Bayern and PSG.