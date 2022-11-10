Bath City FC make major announcement as Alex Fletcher remains in intensive care with serious head injury

Posted by

Bath City FC have announced that they will be postponing their next two matches due to the ongoing situation with Alex Fletcher.

The 23-year-old suffered a serious head injury and is still in intensive care, so the club will be taking time out from playing for the time being.

A club statement said: “We can confirm that the upcoming Vanarama National League South fixture against Worthing, and Somerset Cup game against Nailsea and Tickenham have been postponed.

“The Bath City women’s fixture against Wellington Ladies FC has also been postponed.”

More Stories / Latest News
Fabrizio Romano reveals Bruno Guimaraes’ price tag at Newcastle amid interest
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Chelsea’s right-back search, Barcelona star could leave + more
Manager admits his player is joining West Ham in major transfer deal

It added: “The club would like to thank all those involved for their understanding, as well as the wider community for their touching messages of support.

“We continue to send our unconditional love, strength and support to Alex and his family.”

More Stories Alex Fletcher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.