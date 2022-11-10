Bath City FC make major announcement as Alex Fletcher remains in intensive care with serious head injury

Bath City FC have announced that they will be postponing their next two matches due to the ongoing situation with Alex Fletcher.

The 23-year-old suffered a serious head injury and is still in intensive care, so the club will be taking time out from playing for the time being.

A club statement said: “We can confirm that the upcoming Vanarama National League South fixture against Worthing, and Somerset Cup game against Nailsea and Tickenham have been postponed.

“The Bath City women’s fixture against Wellington Ladies FC has also been postponed.”

It added: “The club would like to thank all those involved for their understanding, as well as the wider community for their touching messages of support.

“We continue to send our unconditional love, strength and support to Alex and his family.”