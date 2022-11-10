Crystal Palace are reportedly keeping tabs on in-form Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz ahead of the January transfer window.

The English-born Chile international has long looked one of the most impressive players in the Championship, and it seems inevitable that he’ll be poached by a top flight club before too long.

Latest reports now suggest Palace are looking into a possible deal and monitoring Brereton Diaz’s progress closely ahead of the next transfer window.

The likes of West Ham and Everton have also been linked with the 23-year-old in recent times, so it remains to be seen if Palace can move into pole position.

It’s believed Brereton Diaz could leave for as little as £10million as he nears the end of his contract with Blackburn.