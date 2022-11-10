Carabao Cup draw in full as Liverpool travel to Manchester City

The fourth round of the Carabao Cup was drawn on Thursday night, with the highlight tie being Manchester City hosting Liverpool.

After defeating Chelsea on Wednesday night, Manchester City will make the short trip to Liverpool, who recently knocked out Derby County in the third round.

Manchester United will host Burnley after defeating Aston Villa, a game in which the Premier League side would expect to win.

The only other all Premier League tie, other than Liverpool travelling to Manchester City, is Newcastle hosting Bournemouth, who knocked out Everton on Tuesday night.

Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola is a matchup many neutrals will be excited for, and the managers of other clubs will be licking their lips knowing one of the two is going to be exiting the competition.

With Premier League heavyweights Chelsea, Tottenham, and Arsenal all being knocked out in the third round, the likes of Manchester United will be fancying their chances of advancing to the latter stages of the competition.

There’s a good chance we could see a lower-league side having a crack at the Carabao Cup, with Lincoln, Charlton, and Blackburn all getting home draws.

