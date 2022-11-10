Chelsea looking to bolster defence with Manchester United target on shortlist

With Graham Potter recently appointed as manager, Chelsea will be looking to rebuild their squad over the next few transfer windows.

Potter’s tenure has been far from perfect so far, but there’s no doubt that Chelsea need to give the former Brighton manager time to build his squad.

With the World Cup break approaching and the transfer window coming up in January, Chelsea will be looking to bolster their squad to prevent them from falling away from the Champions League places.

Now, according to Simon Phillips, Chelsea have drawn up a shortlist of players to provide competition for Reece James, including Jeremie Frimpong and Malo Gusto.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside that Manchester United were also following Frimpong, so it could be a competitive race to secure the young defender.

With James ruled out of the World Cup and potentially beyond that, Chelsea need to find some cover for the England international.

The likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Raheem Sterling have been played in an unfamiliar wing-back role to cover for James, so bringing in a natural right-back would be hugely beneficial for Chelsea.