Exclusive: Chelsea interested in potential €30m+ transfer of versatile 26-year-old

Chelsea have a long-standing interest in a potential transfer move for Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

The Blues could do with cover on the right-hand side of their defence at the moment due to the injury to Reece James, who has been badly missed, and who has also been dealt the disappointment of having to miss out on a place in England’s World Cup squad.

It could be a good idea for Chelsea to keep on improving their squad in January, and Dumfries has impressed during his time at Inter, showing his capabilities in a few different roles.

The 26-year-old is mainly a right-back, but can also operate in a more attacking wing-back role, while he’s also filled in as a centre-back on occasion.

Romano says Dumfries would likely cost over €30million, and that looks a pretty decent price for someone who could give Graham Potter’s side a much-needed lift in the second half of the season.

“Denzel Dumfries always been one of the players appreciated by Chelsea; Dumfries was in the list in the summer alongside Kyle Walker-Peters but he decided to stay at Inter,” Romano said.

“Still, I think it’s not going to be easy to get a deal done in January, Inter want more than €30m for him.”

Chelsea had a busy summer under new owner Todd Boehly, but their poor start to the season will surely persuade the American businessman to splash the cash again in order to improve this squad.