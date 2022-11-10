Dubai group with $130billion added to the growing list of potential owners that have no interest in Liverpool

Since the news broke on Monday that Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group are interested in selling the club after 12 years in charge of its running, the rumours of potential new owners have been in full flow.

The Reds’ American owners are looking to cash in on the Premier League club for a whopping £4billion and are looking for potential buyers, hiring investment companies Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to conduct the sale of Liverpool, reports the Athletic.

There have been a number of potential owners that have already distanced themselves from the football club this week, with Dubai Holding Group being the latest.

According to Ben Jacobs, there is no truth in Dubai International Capital bidding for Liverpool as they simply don’t exist as an entity anymore having been subsumed by Dubai Holding.

However, the new group, Dubai Holding, are also not considering an offer.

There is no truth in Dubai International Capital bidding for Liverpool. DIC did try in 2007 but they don’t exist as an entity now having been subsumed by Dubai Holding. Dubai Holding are also not considering an offer. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 10, 2022

Dubai Holding has over $130billion in assets across 13 countries and this will come as good news for the Liverpool fans who don’t want their club taken over by a state.

The group will now be added to the list of potential new owners that have no interest in the club after Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Bahrain distanced themselves from any potential deal.

Ben Jacobs also stated this week that Bahrain are not looking into buying Liverpool and have not expressed any interest, with the country having no plans to do so either in the near future.

Whilst Britain’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe announced, via the Telegraph, that he is not interested in trying to buy either Liverpool or Manchester United following the news that the former is up for sale, as he wants to focus on his Ligue 1 team, Nice.