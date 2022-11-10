England international ruled out for the season explaining World Cup squad absence

Leicester City defender James Justin has been ruled out for the season with a ruptured Achilles, ruining his England World Cup hopes.

Justin has never been a guarantee for England, but with injuries at the back there was a chance he could have been called up. Ben Chilwell and Reece James were both recently ruled out, and with Justin capable of playing on the left-hand side of defence as well as the right, many fans were tipping him to have an outside chance of making the squad.

However, Justin has now been ruled out for the rest of the season due to rupturing his Achilles, according to BBC.

Justin recently spent 11 months out after suffering a serious knee injury, so to be ruled out for an extended period once again is devastating news for the defender.

Justin earnt his first cap earlier this year and would no doubt have been hoping to receive the call from Gareth Southgate if it wasn’t for his recent injury.

With James and Chilwell ruled out and Kyle Walker struggling for fitness, Southgate will be praying his full-backs come out of the weekend fixtures unharmed.