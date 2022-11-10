Official: England’s 2022 World Cup squad announced

England National Team
England manager Gareth Southgate has officially announced his squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Big names like Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham are in as expected, while the inclusion of Leicester City playmaker James Maddison is probably the biggest story from today’s announcement.

The Foxes star has been in superb form in the Premier League this season, but has long been overlooked for previous squads by Southgate.

It seems his recent Leicester form has been impossible to ignore, however, with Maddison now set to be on the plane to Qatar to compete in the biggest competition in world football.

See below for the England World Cup squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton) Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (on loan at Everton from Wolves), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City) Ben White (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Maddison (Leicester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

Forwards: Marcus Rashford (Man United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle).

