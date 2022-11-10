CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has discussed today’s England squad announcement, naming two outsiders who he feels deserve to be included in Gareth Southgate’s team for the World Cup.

We’re just over a week away now from the tournament in Qatar kicking off, and later this afternoon we’ll find out who’s made it onto the plane as Southgate announces his selection.

Writing in today’s Daily Briefing, Romano made it clear he is a big fan of Leicester City playmaker James Maddison and of AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori, and hopes to see them get an opportunity.

Maddison has been in superb form in the Premier League this season, while Tomori has improved a great deal since failing to make it as a youngster at Chelsea and reviving his career in Serie A.

We’ll have to wait a little longer to find out if these players will get in, with Tomori perhaps slightly more likely than Maddison, but with neither nailed on like more established figures such as Harry Kane and Declan Rice.

Discussing the England squad announcement, Romano said: “Today we’ll find out Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup. I don’t know yet if we’ll see any surprise selections, but there are some outsiders I’d like to see get a chance.

“I think James Maddison deserves an opportunity, he’s a player I really like, and he’s been showing some of the best form of his career with Leicester City this season.

“I also hope that Fikayo Tomori will have some opportunity to play as he’s doing great with AC Milan. If he was showing this kind of form for a Premier League club I’m sure there would be no debate and he’d make it in.

“Overall, I’m sure England can do well, but it will be important to see Southgate’s choices before predicting how far they go. They showed their quality at Euro 2020 and at the 2018 World Cup, but we have to remember that their form this year has not been good. Let’s see if they can turn it around once the tournament gets going.”