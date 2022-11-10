Erling Haaland adding new skill to his arsenal that should make Man City fans worry

To say that Manchester City fans are in love with their new striker would be an understatement as Erling Haaland continues to run through the Premier League.

The Norwegian striker has hit the ground running at the Etihad and his 23 goals across the 17 matches he has played has the whole country talking about the 22-year-old superstar.

Haaland has frightening pace, strength, great finishing, good movement and that instinct all great strikers have, but the Norwegian is now adding a new skill that will help him at present but could be a worry for Man City fans in the future.

The 22-year-old has reportedly started learning Spanish, according to Diario AS, with Man City stating that it is to help his communication with City manager Pep Guardiola; but with Real Madrid constantly making their future interest in the striker publicly known, this is where the worry should come in.

? Erling Haaland has started learning Spanish. ?? Man City say it is to help his working relationship with Pep Guardiola. ? (Source: @diarioas) pic.twitter.com/2GSW0QEdNY — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 9, 2022

Haaland has a contract with Man City until 2027 but that will not stop Real Madrid from making a move before then.

The La Liga giants are planning to activate the Man City superstar’s €180-million release clause for foreign clubs in 2024, according to Eurosport, and many expect the Norwegian to make the move then.

This is definitely a worrying sign for Man City fans as it looks like the striker is already preparing, or it might just be as simple as the club says and it is indeed to communicate better with Guardiola – who speaks near-perfect English.