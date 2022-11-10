Harry Maguire was recently called up to the England World Cup squad by Gareth Southgate, despite his lack of game time for Manchester United.

Maguire has played a pivotal role for England over the last few years, so Southgate’s decision to call him up to the England squad shouldn’t be a surprise to most people.

However, there is an argument for his lack of game time at Manchester United this season.

Agent Jon Smith has now given his view on why he believes Southgate opted to give Maguire a place in his England squad.

“Maguire is a friend of the management. He can be what he can be. He’s certainly got the talent, if the right one turns up,” said Smith, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside.

England fans will be hoping the Maguire who’s performed so well for his country over the last few years turns up, and not the player who has struggled for Manchester United at times this season.

In a tournament, it’s important to have leaders and there is no doubt that Southgate considers Maguire one of his more trustworthy players in the squad.

Whether Maguire starts or not is a different story, especially considering the form of Arsenal defender Ben White.