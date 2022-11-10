Exclusive: Super-agent claims it would have been “impossible” not to include surprise England star

To many football fans, including James Maddison in the England squad for the World Cup would have been an easy decision, but the Leicester City star has been overlooked for a while now.

Southgate named his World Cup squad on Thursday and it did include the odd surprise. Maddison was deservedly called up to the England squad, but the Leicester man will feel his chance should have come a long time ago.

Maddison only has one England cap to his name despite his impressive performances in the Premier League over the last few years.

Now, agent Rob Segal has claimed it would have been “impossible” to leave out Maddison after his recent performances.

“Maddison has come on so well recently, it would’ve been impossible not to take him,” said Segal, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside.

After his performances this season, it may not have been the biggest surprise of all, but due to his lack of recognition at international level, many wouldn’t have expected Southgate to call him up to the squad.

Maddison offers something other England midfielders don’t have to offer. His ability to deliver the ball whether that be from a set piece or from open play can give England a different dimension.