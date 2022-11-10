Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has had a huge impact at his current club and that has propelled the Brazilian onto the radar of a number of big European sides.

Since joining the Magpies back in January, Guimaraes has gone on to play 29 times across all competitions for the Premier League club, in which he has been able to return 11 direct goal involvements, but his overall play for the Tyneside team has been sensational.

There is interest in Guimaraes coming from the likes of Real Madrid, states Fabrizio Romano, but the transfer journalist believes it would take big money to prise him away from St. James’ Park.

Speaking about the Toon’s plans for the future on the House of Champions YouTube channel, Romano said about Guimaraes: “Now, I think if some club wants to sign Bruno Guimaraes – and many top clubs want Bruno Guimaraes – it’s around £80-85m, probably.”

The midfielder has a contract with Newcastle until 2026 and the Magpies have no plans for parting ways with the Brazilian at present, but if that somehow changes, big money will arrive on Eddie Howe’s doorstep for the Brazil international.