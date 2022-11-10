Gareth Southgate has made a big decision on Man United star ahead of World Cup squad announcement

Gareth Southgate is set to announce his squad for the World Cup today and the England manager has reportedly made his decision regarding Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

The United forward has not made an England squad since Euro 2020 where he missed a penalty in the final shootout defeat to Italy.

The 25-year-old endured a terrible campaign last season, which resulted in Southgate not trusting him, but the England star looks closer to his best under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Missing out on squads just before a tournament starts is normally a bad sign for a player, but according to the Evening Standard, Rashford will be on the plane to Qatar.

Rashford is being rewarded for his good start to the campaign, where he has contributed with seven goals and three assists to Man United’s 17-game season so far.

What role the Man United star will play in Qatar is uncertain as of now, as Southgate has plenty of forward options to pick from.

That area of the pitch will be a talking point once the squad is announced and Rashford’s name is expected to be there.