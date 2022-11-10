‘I don’t see that’ – Carragher disagrees with Shearer about ‘very good’ Newcastle star

Jamie Carragher has disagreed with Alan Shearer’s assessment of Newcastle defender and England international Kieran Trippier. 

Speaking on the LadBible Youtube Channel, Shearer claimed that Trippier should be starting for England at the World Cup, whether that be at left-back or right-back.

However, Carragher doesn’t share the same view, despite the injuries to Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

“No I don’t see that at all. I see Kieran Trippier as a very good Premier League player. The players we’re talking about him being up against. Kyle Walker, multiple league titles, Trent Alexander-Arnold a Champions League winner, Reece James a Champions League winner,” Carragher said.

 

