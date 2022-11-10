‘I hope I’m wrong’ – Alan Shearer makes worrying admission on Newcastle

Alan Shearer believes Newcastle will finish outside the top four despite their excellent start to the season.

Many have predicted Newcastle to have an outside chance of finishing in the Champions League places after their impressive start to the season.

To keep up their current form over the course of the season won’t be easy, and former Newcastle player Shearer believes the top four is out of reach for them.

“I hope I’m wrong again but I don’t see them finishing in the top four”, said Shearer, speaking on talkSPORT.

It’s difficult to judge whether Newcastle can continue their form, especially considering they have the power to spend big in the January transfer window.