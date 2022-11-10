Injury-prone England star suffers two more injuries which is huge blow for struggling club

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin has suffered yet another injury setback and is set to miss more of the season which follows missing out on the England squad for the World Cup.

According to the Daily Mail, the 25-year-old sustained a dislocated shoulder during the Toffees match with Newcastle on October 19 and has been playing with the problem ever since.

In addition to this, the English striker picked up a hamstring injury in the defeat to Leicester last weekend and will now be seeing a specialist in the next 24 hours to assess the first of these injuries.

This comes during a rough time for Calvert-Lewin who missed Everton’s opening nine Premier League games this season and that was off the back of an injury-hit campaign last season as well.

The 25-year-old is a key part of Frank Lampard’s team and this news will come as a big blow for the Toffees as they look to avoid relegation again.

Calvert-Lewin will not be part of Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup either and all the setbacks now seem to be piling up for the talented striker, who just needs a break to go his way in his football career.