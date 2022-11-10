Special £110k-a-week star would be intrigued to join Newcastle project

Newcastle United reportedly look to be in a strong position to clinch the transfer of Leicester City star James Maddison, who is said to be “intrigued” by the project at St James’ Park.

The 25-year-old, who now looks set to make the England squad for this winter’s 2022 World Cup, has been on fire in the Premier League this season, and it seems inevitable that he’ll move to a bigger club at some point.

Newcastle’s wealthy owners have invested well since buying the club last year, and so it’s not too surprising to hear that Maddison is now tempted to join the Magpies.

James Maddison in action for Leicester City
In an interview with Give Me Sport, journalist Dean Jones said: “I think that this is a project that so many players are going to become intrigued by now.

“And knowing that there’s a manager there like Eddie Howe probably gives people like Maddison a little bit of comfort too knowing that he’s not too dissimilar from the type of manager that Brendan Rodgers is and that he likes to get to know his players on a personal level as well as on a football pitch.”

