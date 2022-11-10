Journalist leaks exciting surprise call up to England’s World Cup squad

Matt Law of the Telegraph seems to have plenty of inside information on the England squad that’s going to be announced later, and one of the biggest stories at the moment is that it looks like Leicester City star James Maddison will get the nod to join Gareth Southgate’s squad at the World Cup.

The Foxes playmaker has not featured much for his country in recent times, but it seems that his superb form in the Premier League this season may now earn him a place on the plane for the biggest tournament in international football.

See below as Law tweets that he’s been told Maddison will be in Southgate’s squad…

Earlier on, the reporter had other updates on the likes of Marcus Rashford, Ben White, Callum Wilson and Kyle Walker, but suggested it looked like big names like Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and James Ward-Prowse were looking set to miss out…

We won’t know for sure until it’s confirmed at 2pm, but the inclusion of Maddison would surely be popular with England fans.

The 25-year-old has really upped his performance levels this term and this would be a deserved reward for it.

