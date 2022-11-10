Jamie Carragher claims England international is better than Liverpool star

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is a better all-round player than Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

With the World Cup fast approaching, fans and pundits around England are discussing who they believe should be starting when their country faces Iran in the opening game.

The right-back position is up for discussion with Reece James out injured and Kyle Walker not match fit.

Despite his obvious Liverpool connections, Carragher has suggested that Gareth Southgate should opt to start Trippier rather than Alexander-Arnold for England during the World Cup.

“He’s done better in an English shirt, I would say, than Trent Alexander-Arnold,” said Carragher, speaking to Lad Bible TV.

Trippier played a key role in helping England get to the final of their last major tournament, so it’s difficult to disagree with Carragher on this one.

However, his more controversial opinion, particularly amongst Liverpool fans, came shortly after, with Carragher claiming that Trippier is a better all-round player than the Liverpool man.

“I think as an all-round package what you’re looking for, I think Tripper’s better than every one of them,” he added.

Alexander-Arnold has come under criticism for his defensive ability at times, something which Trippier certainly hasn’t. There’s no doubting Alexander-Arnold’s contribution in the attacking phase, but Trippier himself has a deadly delivery in his locker.