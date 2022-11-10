Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Carabao Cup hero after breaking new record

Liverpool needed penalties to get past League One side Derby in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday with goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher the hero of the shootout.

Kelleher became the Liverpool goalkeeper with the most shootout victories (four) and most shootout saves (six) in the club’s history after the clash and continues on his impressive displays from last season in the competition.

The Irishman played in every Carabao Cup game during the previous campaign and was the hero in the final, scoring and then seeing the next penalty missed as the Reds lifted the first of their two trophies.

Klopp praised Kelleher after last night’s win and said that the club will never hold him back.

Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on young Liverpool goalkeeper

Speaking after last night’s match, Klopp heavily praised Kelleher when asked about the Reds goalkeeper, saying via the Liverpool Echo: “Tonight they were three really good penalties. They were all going in the corner and he saved them anyway. That’s massive.

“We never hold him back or say, ‘Caoimhin, you can’t play.’ He’s exceptional, absolutely exceptional.

“Not had the best season so far because he came back from holiday and was injured. It took a really long time to get him back in training and back to speed. But obviously he’s ready now.

“The goalkeeper coaches are doing an incredible job. He’s their product, and I’m sure they would say exactly the same. What they do with him, they develop a modern goalie. As calm as you like, can play football and on top of that can catch balls and keep the ball out of the net in a really good manner. That’s really good.

“I’m over the moon for him, that he can have these situations. He’s a very grounded boy, even though he rarely smiles. When he smiles, it means a lot to him. Really cool.”