Juventus set to beat Barcelona in race for Chelsea star as negotiations enter advanced stage

Chelsea FC
Juventus are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Chelsea’s Jorginho as the Serie A giants look to capitalise on the free-agent market. 

That’s according to Todofichajes, who report that Juve are set to beat Barcelona to the Italy international as the 30-year-old will not sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge due to his broken relationship with the new Chelsea board.

Jorginho’s current deal expires at the end of the season and despite being a key star for Chelsea, the Blues seem willing to let him go, as they will look to rejuvenate their midfield with new signings next summer – which should also see N’Golo Kante depart.

Juventus want to sign Jorginho 
Jorginho has been at Chelsea since 2018 having left Napoli to move to Stamford Bridge but has seen his influence on the pitch dwindle of late.

The Italy star has played 206 times for the London club and has contributed with 29 goals and nine assists as a deep-lying midfielder.

The 30-year-old has had great success with Chelsea but looks set to start a new chapter by returning to Italy next summer.

