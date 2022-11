Journalist Pete O’Rourke tips Leeds United to make move for Borussia Dortmund star.

The Yorkshire club badly needs a player in left-back position with Junior Firpo unable to impress Jesse Marsch. Pascal Struijk has been playing out of position since the start of the season and Orta will be eager to land a left-back in January.

O’Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: “I think he would be a huge upgrade for Leeds at left-back, which has been a real problem position for them for the last couple of seasons.

“If they’re able to lure Raphael Guerreiro to Elland Road, I think it’d be a real coup for the club.”