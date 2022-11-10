Liverpool star set to be offered a new contract after dream week

Liverpool youngster Ben Doak recently made his Liverpool debut in the Carabao Cup after signing during the summer transfer window.

16-year-old Doak signed for Liverpool during the summer from Scottish side Celtic. Despite his age, Doak was handed his debut by Jurgen Klopp on Wednesday night, as Liverpool defeated Derby County in the Carabao Cup.

Despite only playing once in a Liverpool shirt, Doak is set to be rewarded with his first professional contract at the club, as reported by David Lynch in the tweet below.

Clearly the younger winger has been an excellent impression since joining the club. Liverpool are desperate to tie the youngster down to a professional contract despite only signing a few months ago.

Securing youngsters to long-term deals is often just as important as signing new players.

If Doak can continue to develop and learn from the likes of Mohamed Salah, we could see the young winger replacing the Egyptian in the near future, rather than forcing Liverpool into spending millions on a new signing.

 

