Liverpool likely to be ready to pay €30m asking price for wonderkid transfer

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a transfer for Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko.

The 17-year-old striker looks a terrific young talent, and has recently broken the record as the youngest player ever to reach ten Bundesliga goals.

It’s not too surprising to now see transfer gossip about Moukoko, with Liverpool one of the main teams eyeing him up at the moment in a transfer that could potentially cost around €30million, according to Sport Bild.

Moukoko’s asking price looks perfectly affordable for Liverpool, with the report noting that the Reds could likely be willing to pay up for the Germany Under-21 international.

The report also goes on to explain that there are currently issues regarding Moukoko’s future at Dortmund, with his parents taking over negotiations over a new contract due to a previous dispute with his agent.

It’s suggested that this could open the door for other agents to try to get involved, but it remains to be seen if that would be beneficial or harmful to Liverpool’s chances of signing the teenager.