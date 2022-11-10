Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on potential ins and outs at Man City in the January transfer window

Manchester City are looking set for a quiet January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Pep Guardiola already has one of the best squads in world football at his disposal, with his side surely the favourites for this season’s Premier League title, even if they’re currently two points behind surprise league leaders Arsenal.

Man City brought in Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips and Manuel Akanji during the summer, so there seems little need to make more signings.

Romano added that he also doesn’t think there will be any sales made by City in January, despite there being some uncertainty about the likes of Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan during the summer, with the latter also set to be out of contract at the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

“I said earlier this week that Manchester City would not be making any signings for the January transfer window, and the same is true of player sales,” Romano explained.

“The plan for Pep Guardiola and the City board is to keep this squad together. I don’t expect we’ll see any ins or outs at the club this January.”

City will hope to catch up with Arsenal in the title race after the World Cup, but it’s not too surprising that they seem confident they already have the team capable of doing that.