Man City working on long-term deal for player Guardiola deems “exceptional” states Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City are looking to tie 17-year-old defender Rico Lewis down to a new long-term contract after making his debut for the Premier League club this season.

The Manchester club are working on the deal and will try to get it done in the next few weeks/months, states transfer journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano.

The defender’s current contract expires with City in 2024 and the Manchester club see Lewis as a big part of their future with Guardiola being very impressed by the youngster so far.

The Man City boss praised Lewis after last night’s Carabao Cup match with Chelsea, saying via Fabrizio Romano: “He’s exceptional. He’s 17 years old, he was perfect against Chelsea… the future will be bright for Rico, I trust him for the future.”

Guardiola gave Lewis his debut this season in City’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth and the 17-year-old has played in a total of six games for the reigning league champions so far.

The Man City academy graduate even became the club’s youngest-ever Champions League scorer with his strike against Sevilla at the age of 17 years and 346 days.

The right-back has shown signs of a bright future in the game already and it is smart from Man City to get the youngster tied down to a long-term deal.