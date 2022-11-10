Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly a top transfer target for Barcelona, with the club already contacting his entourage about a possible deal.

The Spanish shot-stopper has been a world class performer at Man Utd but he’s now nearing the end of his contract, and it seems Xavi is now keen to snap him up for Barcelona, according to Todo Fichajes.

De Gea has been approached by Barca, and the report adds that Atletico Madrid could also be potential suitors, along with clubs from Italy, Germany and Turkey.

Although De Gea played for Atletico in the past, it’s now thought that a return there might not be the most likely outcome due to the presence of Diego Simeone as manager.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column recently, Fabrizio Romano addressed the United goalkeeper situation, saying: “There’s been more speculation about the goalkeeping situation at Old Trafford due to recent interest in Diogo Costa, who has just signed a new contract at Porto. I thought I’d summarise the situation.

“There is no decision yet on David de Gea, still the same situation – we’ll see when Man United and Erik ten Hag will decide. I think Dean Henderson will look for different options after going out on loan to Nottingham Forest this season.

“With Costa, Man Utd are going to continue to monitor him as he’s a top talent and has a release clause in his new deal with Porto.”