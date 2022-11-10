Manager admits his player is joining West Ham in major transfer deal

Fulham FC West Ham FC
Sao Paulo manager Rogerio Ceni has stated that defender Luizao is ‘very likely to leave’ amid claims that the Fulham target is on the verge of joining Premier League rivals West Ham United.

The centre-back is expected to put pen to paper on a long-term deal in the coming days and he will be Moyes’ first signing of the January transfer window after beating the Cottagers to the Brazilian defender.

According to Brazilian reporter Andre Hernan, the 20-year-old will sign a pre-contract agreement with the Hammers and that could be made official before the World Cup begins.

Speaking about departing Sao Paulo stars, manager Rogerio Ceni said to UOL: “There must be players who leave. Probably six, seven, or eight players will leave. Luizao is very likely to leave.

“Not that the club wants it, but (he will leave) because of the player’s desire.

“The contract is expiring in January. We will have some departures and changes. It’s part of (football). It’s a painful process.”

Luizao will officially become a free agent on January 31 and after that, he will be free to wear a West Ham shirt.

