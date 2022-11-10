Manchester United duo could leave in the summer with clubs circling

Manchester United duo Fred and Harry Maguire could leave in the summer transfer window.

With Erik ten Hag brought in earlier this year, Manchester United are at the beginning of a complete rebuild after a disappointing few seasons by their standards.

The Dutch manager has started to bring in some of his own players, including Antony and Lisandro Martinez, who he previously managed at Ajax.

However, with new additions, there will always be casualties, and according to Rudy Galetti, both Fred and Maguire could leave Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that clubs in Europa have enquired about the availability of Maguire, with Fred’s contract situation complicated.

Maguire has struggled for game time this season due to the addition of Martinez, so a move away from the club could be in his best interests.

Fred’s story is very similar, with Manchester United signing Casemiro and Christian Eriksen during the summer, meaning his game time has been limited.

The issue Manchester United have is they often overpay for players, so moving them on without making a significant loss is always difficult.