Manchester United star lucky to have played three games on the bounce suggests journalist

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been given three starts in a row by Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United since he made the move from Ajax and has struggled to adapt to the English game.

However, Ten Hag has shown faith in his fellow compatriot of late, starting him three games in a row.

Whether this is through deserving the opportunity due to excellent work in training or due to a lack of options at the moment remains to be seen, but journalist Samuel Luckhurst certainly subscribes to the belief that Van de Beek is a little lucky to have played the last three games, as seen in the tweet below.

Van de Beek with one of the most fortuitous three-game starting runs at #mufc in a long while. Sufficient rotation from Ten Hag after the lacklustre weekend defeat pic.twitter.com/HZQRrw2r2V — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) November 10, 2022

Two of the three games in which Van de Beek has started were in cup competitions. With Bruno Fernandes suspended against Aston Villa in the Premier League, Van de Beek was given a rare chance to impress.

It will be interesting to see if Van de Beek keeps his place in the Premier League at the weekend, with Fernandes back and Manchester United likely to field their strongest possible squad.