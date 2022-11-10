Manchester United vs Aston Villa team news – Erik ten Hag gives one player his debut

Manchester United face Aston Villa in both clubs’ penultimate game before the World Cup break.

With the majority of World Cup squad’s already selected, the players involved this week will be desperate to come out of it injury-free.

After suffering a defeat to Villa last weekend, Manchester United will be looking to bounce back in the Carabao Cup. Aston Villa seem rejuvenated by the appointment of Unai Emery, and a lengthy cup run would certainly go down well with the fans at Villa Park.

With an important Premier League fixture coming up at the weekend, both managers have made changes, with Erik ten Hag giving a Manchester United debut to goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Anthony Martial also starts for Manchester United after struggling with injuries over the last few weeks. With an important World Cup approaching for Cristiano Ronaldo, and possibly unable to play as many games in quick succession as he used to, Ten Hag has chosen not to start the Portuguese international.

Emery has opted to rest the likes of Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne, who both played a pivotal role in their victory over Manchester United in the Premier League.