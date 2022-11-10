Barcelona forward Memphis Depay reportedly has an offer from Manchester United ahead of this January’s transfer window.

The Netherlands international has struggled to establish himself at Barca, and it now makes sense that his future seems increasingly in doubt ahead of the winter.

Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside earlier today, stated that Depay’s future was ‘open’ ahead of January, with the 28-year-old ready to accept an offer from a big club.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd will win the race for Depay’s signature, but a fresh update from journalist Adrian Sanchez suggests the Red Devils are now stepping up their interest and have made the player an offer…

Depay had a spell at Old Trafford as a youngster, so one imagines he might be tempted to come back to the club and prove his doubters wrong after struggling there in his first spell.

At the same time, given Depay’s below-par performances when he was at United, as well as since he joined Barcelona, there could be legitimate question marks about whether he really has what it takes to perform consistently at the very highest level.

Depay’s best form has come during spells at Lyon and PSV, and it may be that that is more his level than Europe’s elite sides.