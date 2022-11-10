Exclusive: Man Utd transfer target has “chance” to move in January, he wants to join “a top club”

Manchester United fans may be interested to learn that Memphis Depay’s situation has been described as “open” ahead of the January transfer window.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, with the transfer news expert stating that Depay is not currently in talks with any club, but that there is a chance he’ll leave Barcelona in January.

The Netherlands international is a top talent on his day, but he hasn’t been at his best for Barca, and it wouldn’t be too surprising if both parties felt it would be best for him to move on.

Man Utd had some contact over signing Depay in the summer, as Romano previously revealed, and they’d surely still consider the 28-year-old due to their lack of reliable attacking options right now.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not been at his best for some time, while Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony have all been fairly inconsistent this season.

Discussing Depay’s future, Romano said: “Memphis Depay’s future is open. There’s a chance he will go in January, yes – but the decision also depends on the proposals – he’s free agent in June so he’d only accept a top club.

“At the moment, I’m told there are no negotiations with any club and the World Cup could be important chance for him.”

Red Devils fans will surely keep an eye on this saga, and Depay would also surely have interest from other big clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe.