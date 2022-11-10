Paul Robinson calls for Marsch to drop big-money Leeds signing

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes summer signing Rasmus Kristensen should be dropped from the club’s first 11 and be replaced by Luke Ayling.

The right-back has started all but two Premier League matches for the Yorkshire club since his £10m move to Elland Road this summer but the Danish international has not done enough to impress Robinson so far.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News about the Danish international, the former goalkeeper stated: “Luke should be the number one right-back.

“Kristensen’s done a good job this season, he’s been effective.

“Leeds needed the cover in that area because of Luke’s injury because he was out for so long but for me, if he’s fit, he plays.

“He’s a leader in that dressing room and a voice on the pitch as well.

“For me, Kristensen had a couple of mistakes in the game [against Bournemouth] and if Ayling’s fit, he has to play.

“It’s the same with Cooper as well. If he’s fit, he plays.”