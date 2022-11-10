Exclusive: Arsenal & Liverpool transfer target’s asking price revealed as new agent “working” on move

Arsenal and Liverpool have recently been linked as transfer suitors for Lens midfielder Seko Fofana, and Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on the player’s situation.

Writing in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, the transfer news expert explained that Fofana is currently valued at around €40million, and that his new agent is working on finding a solution for him in the months ahead.

Fofana has shone in Ligue 1 and one imagines he might want to come back to England to prove a point after struggling there earlier in his career.

Fofana had a spell at Manchester City as a youngster, and also had a loan stint with Fulham, but it’s in France in more recent times that he’s found his best form.

The 27-year-old midfielder looks like he’d be an asset for Arsenal and Liverpool, and although Romano acknowledged those links, he did not name specific suitors for the player at the moment.

“There’s been some speculation in recent days linking Seko Fofana as a target for Arsenal and Liverpool,” he said.

“I don’t know yet where he’ll end up, but I can give my current understanding of his situation:

“Seko Fofana has new agent now and he’s obviously working to find solutions for 2023. At the moment it is still early, nothing advanced; but he can be an opportunity not just for Premier League clubs, also in other leagues.

“His price tag could be around €40m.”

That seems like a potential bargain for Arsenal and Liverpool if they do decide to step up their rumoured interest in Fofana.