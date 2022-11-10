Sky Sports reporter Carlton Palmer thinks Leeds United and Birmingham City could be able to come to terms on a contract to sign George Hall and then loan him back to Birmingham.

According to the Daily Mail, the Yorkshire Club are seen to be leading the race and Palmer believes that this move will take place soon.

The Sky Sports pundit told Football League World, “Birmingham are in the financial plight that they’re in and there are a lot of clubs who have been looking at him, but Leeds have been looking at him, particularly for a long time.

“And, they may be able to do a deal with Leeds where he comes back on loan and plays because, you know, like I’ve always said, for these players to develop their education is playing football.” – finished Palmer.