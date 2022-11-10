Tottenham are monitoring potential goalkeeper transfer targets for the future, but a move to replace Hugo Lloris is not yet imminent, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

The north London giants could perhaps do well to start thinking about life after Lloris, who has been a great servant for the club for many years, but who will turn 36 next month and who has shown some signs of being past his best.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte is supposedly happy with Lloris at the moment, but Romano says that there are figures on the club’s side who are keeping an eye out on potential long-term successors for the French shot-stopper.

Discussing Tottenham’s goalkeeper situation, Romano explained: “I’m aware there’s been some speculation about the goalkeeper situation at Tottenham, so I thought I’d give my current understanding of the club’s plans…

“There are no advanced talks with any goalkeeper yet, it’s too early to say. Conte is happy with Hugo Lloris but obviously on the club’s side they’re monitoring other goalkeepers for the future. It’s not something imminent.”

Lloris won’t be easy to replace after such a long and great career at Tottenham, so it will be interesting to see if we hear more about the club’s plans to replace him soon.

Spurs need to get this decision right, and it might mean keeping hold of Lloris for a bit longer to ensure they don’t rush into signing someone who isn’t really up to the job of being his long-term successor.