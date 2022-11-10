Video: Aston Villa regain their lead over Manchester United through comical Dalot own goal

Aston Villa took the lead against Manchester United at the start of the second half through a dinked Ollie Watkins finish.

It didn’t take long for Manchester United to equalise, with Anthony Martial tapping into an empty net just a few moments later.

However, after the two second-half goals sparked the game into life, Aston Villa regained their lead after Diogo Dalot put into his own net.

Pictures below from DAZN Canada and Sky Sports.

DALOT OWN GOAL! ?? pic.twitter.com/pkUrs2UTGI — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 10, 2022

Diogo Dalot is going to want that one back ? pic.twitter.com/CZK7CLRwO9 — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) November 10, 2022

It was a pretty unfortunate own-goal from Dalot but he certainly won’t want to watch that one back.