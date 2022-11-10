Video: Aston Villa regain their lead over Manchester United through comical Dalot own goal

Aston Villa took the lead against Manchester United at the start of the second half through a dinked Ollie Watkins finish.

It didn’t take long for Manchester United to equalise, with Anthony Martial tapping into an empty net just a few moments later.

However, after the two second-half goals sparked the game into life, Aston Villa regained their lead after Diogo Dalot put into his own net.

Pictures below from DAZN Canada and Sky Sports.

It was a pretty unfortunate own-goal from Dalot but he certainly won’t want to watch that one back.

