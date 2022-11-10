Video: Bernardo Silva visibly agitated with Jack Grealish after tunnel incident

Manchester City were 2-0 winners over Chelsea on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup but there was a funny incident in the tunnel before the second half began that made Bernardo Silva look like he wanted to hit Jack Grealish.

After a goalless first half, Man City went on to win the game thanks to goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez as both teams made several changes to their line-ups.

Grealish looked in fine form down the City left at the Etihad last night and his good mood was also seen in the tunnel as he played an easy prank on teammate Bernardo Silva.

The England international poured water down the Portuguese midfielder’s back as they came out for the second 45, which left the midfielder looking like he wanted to hit the 27-year-old before realising there was a camera on him.