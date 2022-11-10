Bruno Fernandes fired Manchester United into the lead with an old-school toe-punt finish.

After a goalless first half, Manchester United versus Aston Villa burst into life after halftime. The two sides exchanged two goals each, before Fernandes fired Manchester United into the lead.

Alejandro Garnacho pounced on a loose pass to feed Fernandes, who toe-poked beyond the goalkeeper.

Pictures below from ESPN, Sky Sports, and Beinsports.

BRUNO FERNANDES LAUNCHES UNITED FORWARD ?? pic.twitter.com/IBOOHdDHGM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 10, 2022

Bruno Fernandes goal. Best midfielder in the world ??????pic.twitter.com/z3nlinEs4X — NUNGUA (Dr Burna) (@burnaculer) November 10, 2022

The pass from Robin Olsen summed up the defensive displays on show from both sides, gifting Manchester United the chance to take the lead.