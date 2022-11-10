Video: Bruno Fernandes flings himself to the floor with pathetic dive

Bruno Fernandes had an impressive game for Manchester United as they defeated Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

Despite his excellent performance, unfortunately, the Manchester United man produced one of the most theatrical dives we’re likely to see this season.

Fernandes ran into Ezri Konsa, before flinging himself to the floor after minimal contact.

What is Bruno doing?? pic.twitter.com/ipiL7AIFqg — Project Football (@ProjectFootball) November 10, 2022

Unfortunately this is something we often see from talented players that can overshadow their excellent ability.