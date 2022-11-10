Video: Gareth Southgate explains decision to select out-of-favour Manchester United star

Gareth Southgate has explained his decision to select out-of-favour Manchester United defender Harry Maguire for his England World Cup squad. 

Southgate named his England squad for the World Cup on Thursday, with Manchester United defender Maguire making the cut despite a lack of game time at club level.

The England manager has explained his decision to include Maguire, labelling him “one of our best centre-backs”.

It’s difficult to argue that Maguire has never put a foot wrong for England and his experience and leadership could be vital if England want to go far in the tournament.

