Video: “Harry Kane needs to go” – Alan Shearer calls for England captain to leave Tottenham

Former Newcastle star Alan Shearer has called for Harry Kane to make a switch to Bayern Munich and Erling Haaland to move to Real Madrid.

The reason being is to protect the former striker’s goalscoring record in the Premier League.

Shearer sits top of the all-time Premier League scoring chart with 260 goals and has Tottenham’s Harry Kane breathing down his neck on 194, with the Spurs superstar having plenty of years to break it, being only 29.

In order to protect his record, Shearer jokingly said on talkSPORT: “I think Harry Kane needs to go to Bayern Munich. We need to start a campaign.”

The former England international also said that Haaland should join Real Madrid, as the Norwegian is currently scoring goals at a frightening rate: “only a matter of time before he goes [to Real Madrid].”

Shearer won’t have to worry too much about the Man City star as he will certainly leave England in the future but Kane looks destined to sit on top of the Premier League’s all-time goalscoring chart.